WVU Physical Therapy program hosts annual Ugly Sweater 5K

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s physical therapy program held its 6th annual Ugly Sweater 5K Saturday.

The 5K route took runners through the WVU campus and started and ended at WVU Recreational Center.

The program started this 5K to get the community involved for the holidays.

“Our program we have to do fundraising for our broads review class so its just a nice way to kind of involve the community,” said class president Isabella Anile.

Their were a number of racers who participated, including dogs joining their humans on the course.

One runner said last year was her first time doing the 5K with her dog, but they enjoy it and plan to do it every year.