WVU presents first “State of Diversity” address

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University kicked off Diversity Week this week with its first “State of Diversity” address Monday afternoon.

The address was given by the university’s new Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meshea Poore.

Poore spoke about the efforts the university was making to increase diversity both as a land grant institution and a Big 12 school.

She said embracing the differences present in the campus community can only help to improve it.

“So for me, I think when we talk about diversity, it’s just making sure that we embrace the differences, however we identify those to be, and that we learn how to build up and encourage one another,” said Poore.

Poore also asked the campus community to help find ways to support those efforts on campus.