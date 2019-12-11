WVU President Gee to miss winter commencement because of medical procedure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s president will miss the school’s winter commencement because of a necessary medical procedure.

According to a statement from WVU, President E. Gordon Gee with have hip replacement surgery Dec. 12 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, which will lead to him having to miss the university’s winter commencement scheduled for Dec. 21.

WVU President Gordon Gee

“My major regret is that for the first time in 40 years, I will have to miss commencement,” Gee said in the statement.

The need for the hip replacement comes after a recent diagnosis showing Gee’s hip’s degeneration would lead to needing replacement “sooner than later,” according to the statement.