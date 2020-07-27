WVU President Gordon Gee announces phased return to Morgantown campus in letter to WVU community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University President, Gordon Gee, released a letter Monday regarding a phased return to the Morgantown campus.

According to the letter, the phased return includes a later class start date of August 26 and a hybrid or online delivery for upper division undergraduate courses.

“We have been closely monitoring the local health conditions, as well as those across the nation. Monongalia County and Morgantown saw a significant increase in positive cases beginning in early July,” President Gee explained. “Our State leadership took swift action to mitigate the spread, including mandatory masks indoors and closing bars in Morgantown. Those responses have worked, as our community continues to see a decline in cases. We have been testing our West Virginia University employees for the past week and out of 1,531 tests results received thus far, only 3 have returned positive. That is less than a 0.2% positivity rate. We are taking the necessary steps as a community to be safe.

Due to the delay in the start of classes, the University is delaying move-in to the residence halls. Dates for move-in will be Saturday, August 15 through Saturday, August 22, according to the letter.

The letter also discusses plans for academics, testing options, student services, fees and December commencement.

The full letter is available, by clicking here.