WVU professor & former police officer says COVID-19 creates dangers for officers, as well as opportunities for police reform

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – James Nolan, a sociology professor at West Virginia and former police officer said he believes that the COVID-19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity for police reform.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created new hardships and added dangers for the police,” said Nolan, who spent 13 years with the Wilmington (Delaware) Police Department in divisions including patrol, community policing, organized crime and vice, and planning and research. “But, it also provides the opportunity to break with old patterns of thought and to consider anew how context shapes behaviors and how quickly major reforms in policing could happen under the right circumstances.”

A release from WVU stated that Nolan notes that as a result of decades of “aggressive enforcement of minor crimes under programs such as the war on drugs and broken windows,” police are often viewed as strangers or enemies in some neighborhoods. Nolan’s research has focused on both neighborhood dynamics and police reform, according to the release.

“Police reforms to date have been ineffective because the ‘bad apple’ or ‘bigoted police officer’ is misidentified as the source rather than symptom of the problem,” Nolan said.

The release stated that now that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered policing across the county, departments can reflect and analyze how adjustments may be working to change the perception and efficiency of law enforcement.

Last month, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw instructed her officers to delay arrests for low-level criminal offenses, such as narcotic activity, according to the release. Additionally, the release stated that police in Chicago have been advised to reduce the number of stops and arrests for low-level offenses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The current logic of traditional policing requires aggressive force,” Nolan said. “The image of the good officer is often one who makes a lot of arrests and is always prepared to use force rather than back down when challenged. Likewise, in neighborhoods where residents have lost faith in the police and civil authorities, gun violence is required for self-protection and for settling disputes.”

Nolan continued.

“As horrific as the COVID-19 pandemic has been for the police and local communities, its sudden appearance has changed police behavior in noticeable ways. Reforms have come quickly as the new conditions have suddenly made the practical logic of policing impractical.”

The release stated that locally, the pandemic has affected the Morgantown Police Department, as some of its officers were quarantined after responding to a shooting incident. During the arrest, officers learned that one of the suspects had recently been exposed to a member of her family who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of concerns for the health and safety of officers and their families, new deployment strategies and standards for responding to calls for service and for making arrests have been implemented,” Nolan said.

The release stated that due to the encouragement of social distancing and the stay-at-home orders that are in place, the government’s response to COVID-19 has created new challenges for officers. For example, the release stated that officers would be faced with a dilemma if they observed a dozen people playing on a basketball court or a store that is over capacity with customers.

The release stated that Kentucky’s governor announced he would have police record the license plate numbers of people attending Easter services over the Easter weekend because it would be violating the state’s stay at home order.

“New regulations against public gatherings, such as church services, funerals and homeless encampments have created new criminal offenses that present unique challenges for the police,” Nolan said. “The solutions to these problems are still being debated.

Nolan continued.

“Social distancing and stay-at-home regulations have changed crime patterns. Low-level crimes such as theft appear to be on the decline, but domestic violence, child abuse and suicide seem to be rising. The new regulations create a greater reliance on the police to control these crimes.”