MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – In a press release on Sept. 14, U.S. Senators, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $26,000,000 in Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding through the bipartisan Infrastructure law.

West Virginia University’s Pollution Prevention (P2) Grant Program received $350,000 to provide technical assistance to businesses in helping them develop and adopt source reduction practices. The technical assistance will include information, training and tools, according to the release.

The industrial and management systems engineering program at WVU is offering technical assistance programs for the Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication facilities to assist facilities with identification, development and adoption of the P2 methods. There are a variety of activities under the technical assistance program that are designed to help the businesses, specifically, with lowering their operational costs by reducing expenditures, water and energy use, waste and disposal costs, and also increasing their productivity.

Technical assistance can be provided on-site, in which the project team will make a planned visit to your facility. During their visit, they will assess and gather data on energy, water, material and human use. Facility managers will gather this data and inputs to be used in the P2 recommendations. A detailed report regarding the findings of the on-site visit will be submitted to the facility within a few days of the assessment. Recommendations that will be found ton the reports are:

Water and material waste reduction

Energy efficiency

Lean implementation

Air pollutant and greenhouse gas evaluations

If wanting to participate in the technical assistant program or training workshops, click here.