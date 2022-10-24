MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources will be hosting their 33rd Pumpkin Drop after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WVU’s Engineering Sciences Building on Oct. 28.

Teams from elementary, middle and high schools across the region will gather for the annual event to design protections for pumpkins before dropping them 11 stories off the roof of the Engineering Sciences Building. The goal of the Pumpkin Drop is to help teach engineering concepts to students.

The Statler College of Engineering hosts the annual Pumpkin Drop event at the Engineering Sciences Building, Oct. 19, 2018. (WVU Photo/Brian Persinger)

Participants will not only be looking to keep their pumpkin intact, but will also be trying to land their pumpkin as close as possible to a target on the ground. The team that lands their intact pumpkin the closest to the center of the target will receive $100, with second and third place receiving $50 and $25 respectively. Proceeds from the event will go to Ronald McDonald House Morgantown.

Besides the Pumpkin Drop, there will also be:

Engineering Student Organizations Expo

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Student groups, such as Formula, Baja, EcoCar and more will be onsite to showcase their projects.

STEM Zone

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Student organizations will provide hands-on activities for attendees.