MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University was named among the top 100 nursing schools in America, according to a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

WVU tied with 19 other schools for 93rd place out of 681 total programs.

U.S. News & World Report used surveys of top academics and officials at nursing schools and departments to determine the overall quality of each program.

According to a West Virginia University press release, the WVU School of Nursing includes its five campuses in Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Keyser and Morgantown, as well as online program options.

“All across our campuses, WVU School of Nursing students receive high-quality education from expert faculty and hands-on clinical training experiences,” said Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “This ranking underscores how well our students are prepared to become qualified, compassionate, skilled nurses.”

The WVU School of Nursing also offers a Master of Science in Nursing; Master of Science in Nursing/Master of Business Administration (MSN/MBA); Post-MSN Certificate; Doctor of Nursing Practice; DNP Nurse Anesthetist; and PhD.

U.S. News & World Report also ranked WVU 118th for top public schools, 123rd for best undergraduate engineering programs, and 326th for top performers on social mobility.

Overall, WVU received a score of 47 out of 100, giving it an overall ranking as a national university of 234th out of 443 schools.

According to the ranking, the top nursing school in the country is the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, followed by Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.