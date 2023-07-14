MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Friday that $3.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia.

The funding will reportedly be used to expand clinical trials through West Virginia University in the fields of Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research. WVU will be receiving $2.8 million which will go toward expanding clinical trials through increased outreach, marketing, and workforce development.

The grant has two key parts, the first is meant to ensure effective work with the sponsors of studies of the operation in West Virginia, as well as to encourage those sponsors to bring their studies here. The second is meant to implement a training program to increase the number of study coordinators.

Sally Hodder, WVU Professor of Medicine, said “You know, why shouldn’t the people of West Virginia have the opportunity if they chose to, you know, have access to cutting-edge new drugs that could really make all the difference. And this particular proposal not only includes West Virginia, but I think really puts West Virginia center stage for leading efforts across the United States.”

Officials said that bringing money in for more clinical trials will stimulate economic activity, which will allow more people in the state to gain access to jobs.