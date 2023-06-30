MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Earlier this week Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced $768,000 in federal funding from the West Virginia Center for Disease and Control to West Virginia University.

The funding will support the “Be Wild, Be Wonderful, Be Healthy” Project that partners with the High Obesity Program to aid research and surveys regarding chronic obesity. The focus of the program is to improve healthy food access and physical activity for rural communities.

Emily Murphy, Associate Professor in the College of Applied Human Sciences and the Health and Wellbeing Program, said “We’re really looking at connectivity, so um making physical activity more available for connecting people for like everyday places, so downtown areas to trail heads, to playgrounds, to schools. Again, just making those connections, so again physical activity through walking, biking, walking, jogging, trail use all those sorts of things are just more accessible uh, for all the community members in those counties.”

By working with a variety of community and statewide partners the “Be Wild, Be Wonderful, Be Healthy” Project is helping eight different counties. The eight counties include Summers, Monroe, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Boone, Lincoln and Logan.

“West Virginia, we kind of have that tag line of be wild, be wonderful and so we’ve just added the be healthy onto that and really the health focus is improving physical activity and healthy eating options, but again really monopolizing on what this state’s resources are. So, we have this wonderful landscape of mountains and rivers and trails and things like that,” said Murphy.

The Be Wild, Be Wonderful, Be Healthy expanded project is a collaboration amongst various colleges at WVU, State and Local Partners.

At WVU:

WVU Extension

Davis College

WVU Health Sciences

SNAP-ED Program

State:

Bureau of Public Health

Mountaineer Food Bank

Local: