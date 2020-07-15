WVU receiving federal funding for research projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $579,603 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support two research projects through the West Virginia University Research Corporation.
“I am always pleased to see West Virginia University (WVU) receive funding for research projects in every field. These funds help researchers at WVU conduct vital research to help us understand our planet and ensure this research is done correctly and ethically. As a Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will keep fighting for funding that supports these incredible programs at all of our higher education institutions in West Virginia.”Sen. Manchin
“WVU continues to be recognized for its excellence in research across the higher education community. It is always welcome news to see NSF grants heading to support research initiatives at institutions like WVU. Projects such as these create more opportunity for students across our state. We must always to support our higher education institutions in West Virginia, and one way to do that is by ensuring they have the resources needed to have successful and enriching learning experiences.”Sen. Capito
The individual awards are listed below:
- $532,660 – CAREER: Exploring environmental drivers of morphological change through phylogenetic paleoecology – West Virginia University Research Corporation
- $46,943 – Workshop: RISE Workshop on RECR Resources – West Virginia University Research Corporation