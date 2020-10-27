WVU releases details on COVID-19 testing schedule for end of fall semester

Jordan Killebrew, left, administers a COVID-19 test to student Tanner Nichols from Elkview, W.V. at the Rec. Center Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Jennifer Goldcamp is at right. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University released details on Tuesday for its upcoming COVID-19 testing schedule as the end of the fall semester and the holidays approach.

The release from the University stated that in partnership with the West Virginia National Guard and the Monongalia County Health Department, WVU will continue to offer free walk-up COVID-19 testing to students, faculty, staff and residents of Monongalia County. Testing will take place each Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the WVU Student Recreation Center.

The following exceptions to this are listed below:

Testing on Wednesday, Oct. 28, will occur from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing for the week of Nov.16 will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This modified schedule will allow time for participants to receive their test results before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The testing facility at the Rec Center will not be open on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Additionally, the release stated that WVU will continue COVID-19 sample testing through Thanksgiving. However, the testing facility at the Rec Center will be closed on Tuesday, November 3, for Election Day.

WVU officials said individuals who may be asked to take part in sample testing include students with in-person classes, members of fraternities or sororities, those living in residence halls and University Apartments, those participating in athletics, those in the performing arts, specific faculty and staff populations and random samples of students and employees — regardless of whether they have a known exposure or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The release stated that individuals asked to take part in sample testing will receive an email notification on Friday afternoons from CovidTesting@mail.wvu.edu with instructions to register for testing. Officials said participants will sign up for their preferred testing date/time through WVU’s housing portal StarRez. Time slots to complete testing are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WVU Student Recreation Center, according to the release.

The release also stated that while some faculty members may be required to complete testing through WVU’s sample testing program, the University is also inviting all in-person class instructors on the Morgantown campus to undergo free COVID-19 testing on a voluntary basis. Officials said in-person instructors who wish to test can register for their preferred testing date and time via StarRez. As with sample testing, time slots are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WVU Student Recreation Center.

Officials said WVU also plans to conduct COVID-19 testing between Thanksgiving and the end of the semester. Testing days and operational hours will be announced soon, according to the release.

Further, WVU will continue to share the daily percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and the number of students in quarantine or isolation on the public-facing COVID-19 testing dashboard.

The dashboard currently is updated Monday through Friday by 2 p.m. with information regarding students and employees broken out by campus (Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser).

However, beginning Monday, Nov. 30, WVU will update the dashboard on a weekly basis each Monday. The weekly updates will continue to reflect the daily results. The University will resume updating the dashboard on a daily basis after the first of the year.