WVU remembers two students who tragically lost their lives with bell ringing ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students and faculty of WVU held a bell-ringing ceremony to remember two students who lost their lives earlier this year.

Delaney Wykle, a 22-year-old WVU nursing major from Beckley, died July 4 after a helicopter that she was traveling in crashed in the Bahamas.

Makenzie Deditch, a 17-year-old high school special student from Grafton, died on April 19 after a head on collision in Pennsylvania.

Friends to both students did not want to go on camera, but said they felt they did exactly what Delaney and Makenzie would’ve wanted and plan to look at life more positively.