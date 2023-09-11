MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Air Force and Army ROTC cadets recognized the anniversary of the terrorist attacks which happened on Sept. 11, 2001, with a 24- hour vigil.

The vigil began at 8:00 Monday morning in front of the WVU Main Library and will continue until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The annual vigil pays tribute to American servicemembers who have deployed over the past two decades to defend the homeland and protect American interest abroad.

At 8:46 a.m., the cadets paused their marching while the ceremonial “Taps” bugle call played to recognize American Airlines Flight 11, which was the first aircraft to strike the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

At the Downtown library, there is a memorial for those lost on 9/11, but WVU ROTC Recruiting Operations Officer John Dowling, said that a lot of people don’t even know it is there. He said that anyone who wants to pay respects while the cadets are there for a vigil shouldn’t be intimidated. “You know, take a moment or two of silence and think about what happened on that day and, and to think about all the service members and first responders who sacrificed that day and subsequently because of that day and think about that and just you know kind of keep that in their minds today,” said Dowling.

More than 100 cadets volunteered to stand for the 24 hours and will be marching around the quad to remember the events of 9/11 and the people who have served since then.