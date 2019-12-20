WVU ROTC hosts commissioning ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University held a ceremony for three new ROTC graduates for achieving the Second Lieutenant status with the U.S. Army.

Family, friends, colonel and other ROTC students attended to celebrate the accomplishment. Family members pinned the stripes to stamp this accomplishment in their life.

One of the programs leaders, Lieutenant Travis Betz, said he loves to lead this group because its a way to give back.

“For us as academy instructors, its our opportunity to give back and help shape the next generation of our new leaders,” said Betz. “You know most of us have 10-30 years experience in the military across the academy, and the opportunity to come back and shed some wisdom with the newest generation, its just a really fulfilling job.”

Here are the order of appointments for each of the graduates:

Matthew Chapman (B.S. Civil Engineering) – Active Duty, Ordnance Corps

Emily Hummell (B.S. Biochemistry) – U.S. Army Reserve, Medical Service Corps

Leonardo Sanchez (B.A. Political Science) – VA Army National Guard, Field Artillery