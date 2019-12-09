WVU School of Law student wins $100,000 scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, during the halftime show of the Big 10 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game fans from around the Mountain State were cheering in one of their own for a life changing scholarship.

Tyler Gordon a second-year student in the West Virginia University School of Law was one of four people trying to throw the most footballs through an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.

Gordon won the competition and will receive $100,000 in tuition money. He thanked his family and God when receiving his prize.

All four submitted videos submitted videos explaining how the funds would help them further their education.