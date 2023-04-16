MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — 33 students in WVU School of Medicine’s Occupational Therapy program received their white coats on Sunday.

The pinning ceremony took place at the Okey Patteson Auditorium, located in WVU’s Health Science Center, to commemorate the students’ transition from classroom learning to clinical learning.

This was the twenty-fifth class of students that had successfully finished WVU School of Medicine’s Occupation Therapy program since the program started in 1999. However, this was the first time in the program’s history that both masters and doctoral students were pinned within the same ceremony.

The ceremony included keynote speeches from Missy Covert, occupational therapist, director of rehabilitation at Camden Clark Medical Center and an alumnus of the WVU School of Medicine’s Occupational Therapy program. Dr. Steven Wheeler, chairperson and professor of WVU School of Medicine’s Occupational Therapy program, spoke as well and provided Covert with an award during the ceremony.