WVU Starbucks locations reduces hours following COVID-19 exposure Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced that the Starbucks location at The Market @ UPlace will be temporarily reducing its operating hours due to staffing limitations following a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront on Thursday.

A release from the University stated that the adjusted hours of operation for next week are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The storefront will be closed on Saturday Feb. 20, and Sunday Feb. 21, according to the release. Officials said the Starbucks location is expected to resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The release stated that after learning of the COVID-19 exposure, WVU immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space. The University is also working closely with the Monongalia County Health Dept. in its case investigation and contact tracing, according to the release.

WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes prior to the start of the fall semester to enhance health and safety precautions. As a result, anyone who visited the Starbucks location should self-monitor for symptoms, but health experts say potential exposure in this environment is minimal.