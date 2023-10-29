MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Student Academy of Audiology hosted its inaugural Mountainfear 5K on Sunday to raise money those in need of hearing healthcare.

The race was held at the WVU Rec Center where runners were encouraged to show up in costume and there was even a Children’s Fun Run along with Trick or Treating.

The top three finalists in both the men’s and women’s categories received a monetary award, first place receiving $50, second place receiving $35 and third receiving $25.

Allison Kroushorn, event organizer, said, “We were worried about the rain and the weather and the turnout honestly, but we’re excited. It’s our first kind of go around and everyone is getting out of midterms, and it’s like a good kind of rally point.”

A portion of the proceeds from the 5K will go to support the Hearing the Call Organization, which helps West Virginians access hearing healthcare.