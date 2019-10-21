WVU student group organizes talk about drug abuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A student group at West Virginia University wants to discuss the drug problem in West Virginia, which has had a long-standing problem with drug abuse.

The Rural Health Interest Group’s event is called “Drug Crisis in West Virginia: Beyond the Surface,” it is part of a monthly speaker series. This month will feature Dr. Michael Brumage, who is the director of preventative medicine residency at the WVU School of Public Health.

The event is on Tuesday, October 22 at the WVU School of Public Health. It is described as an opportunity to learn.

The meeting is open to all disciplines, within the university and healthcare professionals.