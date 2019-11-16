WVU student helps with film production after a chance encounter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A WVU student turned a chance encounter with a set designer into experience working on the set of a movie.

Anthony Basil, a junior, landed the job working on the set of the Feast of The Seven Fishes after grabbing the attention of a set designer the day he decided to build a replica of a PRT and drive it across Morgantown while shooting a reaction video.

The Christmas movie, released November 15, was filmed in Marion Co. and is about the Oliverio family as they prepare to celebrate the holidays.

“I was just really blessed with the opportunity, got to meet so many talented people and so many humble people and I honestly couldn’t be more thankful,” Basil said. “My advice is say yes to opportunities, as long as they stand by your moral code of ethics.”

Basil is not a film student and is actually studying industrial engineering and he said he plans on completing his course of study and graduating. He is currently in North Carolina, taking part in a semester-long engineering internship.

He said about halfway through the three-week production he asked a producer if he could start taking photos and videos of behind-the-scenes. The producer said yes and now, his behind-the-scenes documentary will be featured in the Bluray release of the movie.

“My advice would be to say yes to opportunities that you think could have an effect on your future even if at the moment it could be too much to take on or too overbearing,” Basil said.

He said he has written his first piece, which he hopes to turn into a short film after his internship is over in December.

“I definitely want to do production, I want to help produce movies. I just feel like I’m good at that,” Basil said. “But just because I want to do that doesn’t mean I can’t dabble in other things.”