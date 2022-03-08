MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia University student is offering a reward for the return of items that he said were stolen from him.

Campus Evolution Villages (WBOY Image)

On Monday, Elijah Porbin realized that he had left his car unlocked in the Campus Evolution Village apartment parking lot.

Several items were missing from his car including 3D printing supplies, an amp and knives. Other items taken were two jackets and a wallet which Porbin said his parents gave to him. He said those items are irreplaceable because his father recently passed away.

He’s hoping the community can help find them.

“One of the jackets is a wool peacoat. The other is a leather bomber jacket with a map on the inside. Very nice and very warm. The wallet is brown. It’s a tri-fold wallet and has an S and a B engraved on the side.” Porbin said. “I’ve heard from a few people, including the police, that it’s a big problem because a lot of the residential areas aren’t willing to put up cameras.”

Porbin contacted the police and the apartment complex after the items went missing.

He is offering a $100 reward if the items are returned to him. He can be contacted at 724-255-3112.