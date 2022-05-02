MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s spring semester is wrapping up, so the city is adding special measures to make it easier for nearly half of its residents to move out for the summer.

The student move-out dumpster program is placing six 30-yard dumpsters at locations across Morgantown so that students have a place to throw away bulk track from dorms and apartments.

Starting May 2, dumpsters will be placed at the following locations for student use:

Beverly Avenue

Brockway Avenue

Garrison Avenue

Grant Avenue

McLane Avenue

Willey Street

The dumpsters will remain at these locations until May 15, according to a release from the city of Morgantown.

Dumpster locations in Morgantown for student move-out

The dumpsters are for WVU students living in University housing areas that have an active and fully paid account with Republic Services. The release stated that the cleanup is not intended for students living in commercial housing and is not to be used by any landlords operating commercial housing.

Donate instead!

For students who need to get rid of items that are too good to throw away, consider donating them to the Blue and Gold Mine Sale which benefits the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties. Items for donation can be dropped off at the following locations from May 2 until May 11.

All WVU Residence Halls (for student use only)

Chateau Royale

Top of Falling Run Road

Area 81 – Mountaineer Station Parking Lot

Grant Avenue near Summit Hall

The Blue and Gold Mine Sale will take place at the East Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, May 14. For more information, including a list of acceptable items to donate and the event schedule, visit the Blue and Gold Mine website.