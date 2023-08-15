MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many staff and students of WVU are speaking out against the possible dissolution of the foreign language with hopes of reconsideration of the university.

12 News spoke with current graduate student Falon Snodgrass, who graduated from WVU with dual degrees in French and international relations. Falon is currently obtaining her master’s degree in linguistics which falls into WVU’s foreign language department.

“I felt really privileged to go to a place, especially in my home state where I’ve never seen interest in languages before, and come to WVU where there’s such, not only individuals fostering this language community but also just an entire department just like embracing different cultures, embracing different languages and embracing, therefore, different kinds people because that’s really important I think for West Virginians to be exposed to these kinds of things,” said Snodgrass.

Snodgrass began her studies of the French language in middle school and plans to continue so in her career.

The graduate teaching assistants of the foreign language department held their first meeting the day after WVU announced the possible dissolution. Falon mentioned that the majority of GAs in the department are international students that had to undergo the process of obtaining a student visa to get in their current position today.

“Learning a language is one of the tangible skills you can put on a resume, because a lot of what you learn in school is like, ‘well, I can write well and I can orally communicate well’, but knowing a language is such a tangible skill where you can be like, ‘yes, I know this I have something to offer,'” said Snodgrass.

Snodgrass and those currently enrolled in the master’s programs within the department are still able to finish out their degrees, thanks to the diligent staff of WVU’s foreign language department. Despite the possible outcome of losing their jobs, staff within the department were able to speak with the institution to insure a positive outcome for those presently enrolled.

“I choose to be hopeful, I don’t think they’ll do it because it would just make them look so bad and if we’re going to be a Big 12 school, if we’re going to be an R1 research institute, we need to back these accreditations with what we offer and we’re not doing that currently. The Modern Language Associations have reached out, all kinds of different secondary foreign language organizations have written very strongly open letters. I think them seeing the public outcry is here is going to sway them,” said Snodgrass.

WVU is set to make its final decision on cuts and dissolutions on August 18.