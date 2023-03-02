MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 10—the campus carry bill—into law, and several University presidents have already spoken out against it. On Thursday, 12 News stopped by West Virginia University to hear faculty and students’ opinions regarding the bill.

WVU Research Center on Violence’s Director Walter Dekeseredy has spent 40 years researching violence and says the bill is “worrisome.”

“There’s serious cause for concern,” Dekeseredy said. “A campus should be a place that is violence free, that should be a place where people feel safe and comfortable and not have to worry about being the risk of a violent crime.”

The bill won’t go into effect until July 1, 2024. It allows those with a valid license to carry a concealed weapon to do so in certain areas of campuses across the state.

SB 10 (Campus Carry Bill) passes (Courtesy of WOWK)

A few unidentified students that support the bill told 12 News that allowing students to carry concealed can limit the danger of an active threat situation. One example a student gave was when a member of the congregation shot a man to death that killed two worshipers at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas back in 2019.

Conversations regarding the campus carry bill come on the heels of a shooting last month at Michigan State that left four dead—including the shooter—and five injured. Some WVU students don’t want to see that happen on their campus.

“Other situations, maybe it’s good to conceal a weapon to protect yourself, but in this situation (with the campus carry bill), I feel like it’s not the best situation,” WVU Freshman Omar Sabbagh said.

“Just to think someone like that could be here and kind of have to say like ‘wow, someone could flip the switch and there goes a classmate or something,'” WVU Freshman Braydon Tuski said. “People were just sitting there locked down in their dorm praying that (the shooter doesn’t) come to them.”

Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“To allow a campus with 30 or 40 thousand kids and allow them to carry guns during the state of America is very irresponsible,” WVU Senior Tiara Rowe said.

According to a statement from President Gordon Gee, WVU is implementing a new campus safety group before the bill goes into effect. However, some students and faculty believe that one minor inconvenience could spark an incident.

“Now, I’m kind of like, it’s in the back of my mind like someone could get a bad test score, get very angry and make a permanent decision based off a temporary value,” Tuski said.

“Located near our campus buildings are bars and you can imagine if a student is disgruntled and has had a few to drink and has a gun,” Dekeseredy said. “Alcohol and violence go hand in and the substance that is most closely connected with homicide is alcohol consumption.”

Statement by WVU President E. Gordon Gee (Courtesy of President Gee’s Twitter)

Some wish lawmakers would have looked to impact other issues before this.

“I would like them to spend a weekend at West Virginia University, attend the classes I attend, hang around the peers I am around before passing a bill about a campus you don’t attend,” Rowe said. “When you were in college, campus was different.”