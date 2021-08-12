WVU students begin moving back to campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University began its move-in process for students on Thursday. Students were welcomed into dorms in anticipation for the fall semester.

Students were given bins to help with move-in.

Due to COVID-19, WVU staggered its move-in process for this year. Students were given a three-hour window of time to arrive at their dorm and to unload and unpack their belongings before the next group arrived.

The university wanted to give students and their families adequate time to get settled into the new living space.

“I heard that it’s like a huge family here, which made me feel really comfortable moving out of state, and really excited too,” said Morgan Trzebiatowski, an incoming freshman.

Move-in will continue through Saturday, Aug. 14, and classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 16.