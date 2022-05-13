MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While many West Virginia University students are graduating starting on Friday, May 13, students in the fashion, dress and merchandising program held a fashion show on Thursday evening.

The show let students in various levels of the program show off their work from over the course of the year.

Professional models were used for the fashion show, and professional pictures were taken of the clothing so students could use them in their portfolios.

There were even two north central West Virginia celebrities in attendance: WVU President E. Gordon Gee and his fiancee, Laurie Erickson.

WVU President E. Gordon Gee attends the WVU fashion show. (WBOY Image)

“It all becomes reality, like, when you put it on a body versus, like, we design them. A lot of times, you’re designing patterns, flat, or you’re draping it on a dress form. And, to see it on a live, moving body, it’s really surreal,” said Colleen Moretz, Associate Professor of the fashion, dress and merchandising program at WVU.

Graduating seniors in the program were honored in their commencement ceremony at the WVU Coliseum on Friday afternoon.