MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students at West Virginia University spent Tuesday night packing 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown.

WVU hosted the first meal-packing service project and teamed up with the Ohio State University, as both schools in an effort to help fight food insecurity.

Three hundred volunteers pitched in for two hours to pack all the food boxes, and within the first 15 minutes, more than 13,000 meals were packed.

“We are really thankful to all of our sponsors, the mountaineer food bank, the pack shack, to the Ohio State University, and to everyone on campus who has either spread the word or showed up this evening,” said Lily Wright, with AmeriCorps VISTA and WVU Center for Community Engagement, “We couldn’t do this without a community-wide effort, so thank you.”

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

students at West Virginia University packed 120,000 meals for the Mountaineer Food Bank in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Mountaineer Food Bank officials estimate that the meals packed at WVU Tuesday will cover 48 counties’ food needs with their feeding programs for about three to four weeks.

Tuesday’s event was sponsored by WVU Athletics, WVU Division of Student Life, WVU Extension, WVU Health Sciences, AmeriCorps VISTA, Coca-Cola, First United Bank & Trust, United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, and West Virginia 211.

Wright talks about how she hopes to make this event an annual event and can’t wait to pack even more food boxes next year.

All 120,000 meals will be delivered by Mountaineer Food Bank to organizations that are in need beginning on Oct. 20, 2022.

WVU and OSU plan to meet on the West Virginia side of the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge in Williamstown at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, to celebrate the service project and recognize a local food hero during the event.

To find out more information about the Mountaineer Food Bank and food insecurity click here.