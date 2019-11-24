WVU swim and dive team hosts its first-ever invitational at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The WVU Swimming and Diving Team hosted the first-ever invitational at the new Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

Student dives in diving competition

The three-day event wrapped up on Saturday and saw teams from across the region compete against the Mountaineers. Trayton Saladin a senior swimmer for the Mountaineers said he was happy with how he did in the morning because it had set him well for the final events on Saturday.

Saladin said he swims the 200-meter backstroke and freestyle and that he and his teammates were liking the new facilities.

“We love it here,” Saladin said. “We’ve got a nice locker room, great staff around the facility, great community and we’re really happy to be here.”

He said he thought it was one of the better facilities in the country and that it was nice to practice in it every day. Saladin also said he was happy to share the space with his competitors.

“The competition is really good it’s always fun to have good teams come and race we’ve been looking forward to racing these teams all season and we’re having fun,” he said.

