CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The WVU Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a free concert on Sept. 30 in the Antoinette Falbo Theatre at the Canady Creative Arts Center.

Starting at at 7:30 p.m., conductor Mitchell Arnold will lead the orchestra in performing WVU Professor Emeritus of Composition John Beall’s “New Testament Songs” along with soprano and WVU Professor of Voice, Hope Koehler. They will also perform Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No. 3, ‘Pastoral’, a reflection of the composer’s service in WWI as an ambulance driver.

Tickets will be required due to limited seating. A downloadable Concert Program will be made available the week of the concert, and a live stream will be available on YouTube shortly before 7:30 p.m. the day of the concert. Both can be found here.

For more information, or to order your ticket, visit symphony.wvu.edu.