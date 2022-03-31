MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced on Thursday that it has officially taken ownership of the former Mylan Viatris pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Morgantown.

WVU purchased the plant for $1 on the terms that the property would be used to provide employment to the Morgantown area under WVU’s ownership. WVU Will also offer tuition scholarships for impacted Mylan employees under the terms.

The Viatris plant closed back in December of 2020, causing the loss of jobs for over a thousand workers.

“There’s no doubt that when Viatris announced that they would be shutting down operations at the old Mylan plant, it was a real cannonball to the stomach for a lot of good people,” Gov. Justice said in a release on Thursday. “Every day, I kept thinking about the hardworking West Virginians in this community and how we had to do everything in our power to build a new future for this facility. I’m proud that’s exactly what happened.”

“Our goal has always been to identify a responsible new steward for this unique site that would secure the best possible future for the facility, our impacted employees and the Morgantown community,” said Viatris Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury. He continued, “Today’s announcement has the potential to create new academic, economic and job creation opportunities not only for Morgantown but for the entire State of West Virginia.”

According to a release from WVU, WVU and WVU Medicine will both oversee future development of the building through the WVU Innovation Corporation.

Discussions on how the university will use the 1.1 million square foot building are already underway, according to WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright, who said the facility has “a lot of potential for Morgantown, the region and the state.”

West Virginia Senators Manchin and Capito and Representative McKinley were also involved in the process and celebrated the announcement.

“Today’s announcement is great news for the Morgantown community and our entire state,” said Senator Manchin. “I know my dear friend Mike Puskar is looking down smiling that his beloved Mylan will now be part of the WVU family.”

“I know it has been a challenging time following the announcement regarding the facility, and I am glad we have the opportunity to move forward in a way to strengthen our economy and develop jobs in the area,” Senator Capito said.

“Thank you to WVU for taking this necessary step to attract private investment and jobs,” said Representative McKinley. “Losing Mylan was a blow to Morgantown and the surrounding area, but I am confident this facility can be put to good use again.

“When you have a pillar of our state as well known and as successful as WVU taking over such an important facility right in their backyard, you know the results are going to be tremendous,” said Gov. Justice.

Whispers of the plant being passed on to WVU began back in August of 2021.