WASHINGTON, D.C. – West Virginia University will receive a substantial reimbursement of funds spent on COVID-19 measures.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced a total of $8,929,787 for West Virginia University and WVU Medicine’s City Hospital in Martinsburg.

According to a release from Senator Capito, the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding will be used to reimburse emergency protective measures as a direct result the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases such as masks, testing and screening sites, and disinfection services.

“Our state reacted quickly at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided the resources needed to keep West Virginians safe during an unprecedented time. WVU played a major role in our response efforts, and I’m thrilled to see support is on the way to help reimburse them for their hard work,” Capito said. “Helping our students maintain their educational trajectory and keeping our medical facilities open was incredibly important to our COVID-19 response, and I’m thankful for the bravery and service of our education and medical professions for making that possible.”

“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic and West Virginia University continues to play a critical role in these efforts. Healthcare workers depend on PPE, testing and screening facilities and disinfection equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe, and I’m pleased FEMA is helping WVU cover these costs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare professionals and keep West Virginians safe,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below: