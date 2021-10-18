WVU to create first-of-its-kind Purpose Institute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first Purpose Institute on a college campus in the nation, will be opened at West Virginia University according to WVU President Gordon Gee.

The plan was announced at Gee’s annual State of the University address on Oct. 18 and will be in partnership with Spence Group.

“We must pursue education, healthcare and prosperity with a renewed and focused determination to transform West Virginia University into a purpose-driven leader in higher education,” Gee said. “The center will help prospective students and employees, as well as current students, faculty, staff and alumni discover—or rediscover—their purpose and place in the world, and then help them chart the path forward.”

Project 168 was another project that was announced at the address, one that focuses on the hours students spend outside the classroom.

“What a student learns outside the classroom is as important as what they learn inside the classroom,” he said. “Project 168 is a way to formally recognize and provide record of extracurricular efforts. With the help of a coach, each student can create a self-paced, co-curricular experience that will offer a minimum of 53 opportunities to engage in 10 content areas.”

Students who complete the full curriculum, as laid out by the WVU Engage program, will be invited to join the 168 Society and will also receive a co-curricular transcript that can be shared.

Another program that was discussed was Student Life, created to add purpose to the student experience.

The University is also expected to enter a partnership agreement with the Alumni Association to “enhance the alumni experience and increase opportunities for students and young alumni.”