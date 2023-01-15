MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK), as well as others who have defended fundamental rights, on Jan. 16.

The day will kick off with a “MLK Unity Breakfast” featuring a keynote speaker, Eric Deggans, who is also the author of “Race-Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation.” The Center for Black Culture Research is holding this event in the Mountainlair Ballroom between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Later on in the evening, the Center for Community Engagement and the AmeriCorps VISTA team will be hosting “Greatness Determined by Service: An Evening of Reflection.” Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., anyone who attends this event will take part in discussions and screenings of MLK Jr.’s most famous speeches. This event will be held in the Mountainlair Gluck Theater.