WVU Waldo’s Chicken location temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced on Wednesday that the Waldo’s Chicken location at Evansdale Crossing has been temporarily closed after the University was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront.

A release from WVU stated that a reopening date has not been determined at this time, but will be announced in the near future. After learning of the COVID-19 exposure, WVU immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space, according to the release.

Officials said WVU is working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes before the start of the fall semester to enhance health and safety precautions, according to the release. As a result, anyone who visited the Waldo’s Chicken location should self-monitor for symptoms, but health experts said potential exposure in this environment is minimal.

The Evansdale Crossing Waldo’s Chicken location also temporarily closed in November due to COVID-19 exposure and remained closed for the rest of the fall semester. It then reopened during WVU’s spring 2021 semester.