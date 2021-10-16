WVU water testing workshop to be held on Oct. 30

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute of Water Security and Science and the Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory will be hosting a safe drinking water workshop on Oct. 30, sponsored by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation.

The free event will be held at at the Parks and Recreation Building in Clarksburg at 10 a.m.

Over the course of the workshop, participants will learn about “public and private water supplies and mitigation tactics, how to inspect and maintain private drinking water sources and how to test their own water regardless of the source.”

A free drinking water sample kit will also be handed out to attendees.

Interested participants can register online at https://go.wvu.edu/octwater.

For more information, those interested can call Laura Tinney at (304) 293-6887 or email Laura.Tinney@mail.wvu.edu.