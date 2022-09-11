MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Wind Symphony was originally scheduled to perform at the downtown Morgantown Ruby Amphitheater but because of forecasted inclement weather, the concert was moved indoors.

WVU Wind Symphony held their performance Sunday at the Canady Creative Arts Center’s Falbo Theatre. Director of WVU Bands, Scott Tobias, said in the fall semester, they try and perform three concerts. Their special guest performer was professional violinist and conductor, Peter Wilson, who spent 30 years in the United States Marine Band Orchestra Program. The symphony also paid tribute to those victims of September 11th by performing Amazing Grace, written by William Himes.

“We did not want to go without recognizing the significance of the day. And so, we took a moment to play that arrangement of Amazing Grace just to have a moment where we could remember those who lost their lives on that day,” Tobias said.

There will be two more concerts this fall due to the Lyell B. Clay Theatre being under renovation, and those performances will be taken on the road. The next performance will be in Williamsport, Maryland in October and in Pittsburg in December.