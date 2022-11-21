MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University Dining Services announced that it has a partnership with Food Network star Aarón Sánchez to create a new Mexican food dining station on WVU’s Morgantown campus.

Sánchez is best known for his role as a judge on the Food Network cooking show Chopped, and he also owns multiple restaurants.

According to a release from WVU’s Mountaineer E-News, Chef Sánchez is sharing his recipes and guidance to help create Adobo Cantina, which will open at Cafe Evansdale in the spring. The news release said that the new cantina will be offered to student diners at no additional cost—just a meal swipe—and will serve lunch and dinner on weekdays with a revolving menu.

In the past year, there have been several complaints about WVU’s dining services at Cafe Evansdale, including students claiming that they were served raw chicken.