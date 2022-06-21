MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Armstrong Hall on West Virginia University’s campus is open again after it was closed for several days following a fire on its roof.

A spokesperson for WVU said that there is still some cleanup work to do on the building, but as of Tuesday, the building is open. The closure was caused by a fire on Friday afternoon. It was reported that flames were visible on the roof of the building around 3 p.m., but the Morgantown Fire Department was able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

All the people who were in the building at the time of the fire were evacuated and no one was injured.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.