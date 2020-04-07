WVU’s Encova Center providing assistance program for local small businesses & nonprofits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics is offering service to local small businesses that are feeling the strain of prolonged closures or limiting offerings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the university stated that nearly 40 Chambers College faculty and staff members are teaming up with the Encova Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which is part of the Chambers College, to provide a Small Business Assistance Program for members of the community.

“These are difficult days for small businesses, and it’s critical that WVU works with our partners and local entrepreneurs to support them,” said Javier Reyes, dean of the Chambers College and vice president for Start-up West Virginia. “Entrepreneurs are resilient, and by connecting them with the right resources and support, small businesses will continue to be an economic cornerstone of our community for years to come.”

The release stated that the program will assist nonprofits and small businesses in the region by offering free services such as assistance with loan applications, marketing, business planning and more. The release also stated that all services will be provided remotely to ensure social distance practices and in partnership with the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center.

“We have solicited the efforts of Chambers College faculty who are subject matter experts and can assist these small businesses. We have these experts that are on hand ready to help and donate their time,” said Anna Carrier, community business program lead of the Encova Center.

The release stated that community engagement is one of the three pillars that make up the Encova Center, along with entrepreneurial education and economic development. Carrier said that helping area small businesses through this challenging time felt like a natural fit for the Encova Center’s role.

It has always been my mission and my passion to help small businesses,” Carrier said. “I have a small business myself, and I know where these business owners are coming from; I’m filling out the applications alongside them for loans and SBA assistance. Not only is it part of our mission to help small businesses all of the time, but especially in a time of crisis.”

The release stated any small business in the region is eligible for this program. Those who are interested are being asked to submit and intake form and can contact Carrier at amccart1@mail.wvu.edu for additional information.