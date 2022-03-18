MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Friday was Match Day for West Virginia University School of Medicine graduates.

Match Day is when graduates learn where they will continue their medical training during residency, and where they will spend the next several years. In order to become doctors, medical students complete four years of medical school and then complete a residency or a fellowship.

One-third of the Morgantown campus graduates will continue their residencies in West Virginia.

WVU graduated 110 medical students from their Morgantown and Charleston campuses and its Eastern Campus in Martinsburg.

Norman Ferrari, Chief Academic Officer for WVU School of Medicine, explained that students from WVU often spread across the country for residency. “Our training is well recognized all across the country, and I think as you hear the results of today’s match, you will find that our students have matched in 24 states from the east coast to the west coast, from the north to the south, and they’re gonna be Mountaineer physicians and do us all proud where ever they go,” said Ferrari.

Events for the day had a post-pandemic feel to them as graduates were accompanied by their families to share a meal together celebrating WVU’s Match Day.