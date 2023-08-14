MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fan-favorite “Welcome Week” event at WVU has been postponed as of Monday

Due to anticipated inclement weather on Monday, the University decided to reschedule “Monday Night Lights” to the following Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

According to a press release from the university, students can enter Mountaineer Field on the day of the event through the southwest tunnel to participate in several activities. The main program begins at 8:30 p.m., but students are welcome to come early to see what fun they can get into amid starting the new semester.

It has been asked by WVU officials that students who live on the Evansdale Campus to walk to the stadium. Downtown Campus students should travel to and from the stadium via buses, which will begin leaving lot ST-10, near the Life Sciences Building on University Avenue, at 6:45 p.m. When the event concludes, students will board buses outside the stadium to return back to ST-10. The clear bag policy is also applied to this event.

During the event, there is a Class of 2027 photo opportunity where the freshman class fills in the state outline on the field formed by the Mountaineer Marching Band. Students who struggle with large group situations can still take part in the picture and can find more information at this link.

If interested in watching the 8 p.m. pre-show and 8:30 p.m. through a live stream on Monday, you can find that here. Students can also find a full schedule of Welcome Week events on this website.