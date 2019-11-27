WVU’s Mountaineer statue gets a well-deserved makeover before the holidays

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer statue in front of the Mounainlair on WVU’s campus got a detailed cleaning for the first time in almost 50 years.

Although the statue has received smaller cleanings from local organizations, Wednesday’s cleaning was an in-depth power washing.

However, it was not a full cleaning, said Mitch Wood of Powerwash Bros because the University wanted to maintain some of the aged look of the statue.

“What we do is we put algicides on them,” Wood said. “We’re not just using hot water and high pressure what we’re doing is chemically killing the algae and then removing it with medium pressure.”

Wood was able to remover some stains and said The Mountaineer would look different and much better once the water and chemicals dried off. He also cleaned the rock underneath, that the statue stands on.

Wood said he got the contract because WVU hosted a vendor’s fair a couple months ago and they were wanting to facilitate local businesses by working with them.

The statue is one of many parts of the campus being cleaned by Wood while students are away for Thanksgiving break. He said he had also been contracted to clean the College of Law and Business School, among others.