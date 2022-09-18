MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s (WVU) Week of Purpose has just begun and will offer various events and activities meant to inspire participants’ passions. The event boasts over 60 events that will take place at various campus locations in Morgantown during Sept. 18-24.

Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean, WVU Health Sciences (WVU Photo)

KEY EVENTS:

Well-Being Speaker: Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean, WVU Health Sciences

(Sept. 21, noon to 1 p.m., Media Innovation Center, Evansdale Crossing)

To find a sense of purpose, start with “why?” Dr. Clay Marsh hosts a workshop on finding your “why,” based on Simon Sinek’s “Start with Why,” and shares his key principles of purpose.

A Princess and her Purpose

(Sept. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ballrooms, Mountainlair)

Growing up in Morgantown with her adoptive parents, Sarah Culberson had little knowledge of her ancestry. Culberson will discuss how she discovered she is a princess and how she now pursues her purpose throughout the U.S. by promoting education, empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and abroad through her nonprofit work in Sierra Leone. This event is being held in partnership with the David C. Hardesty Festival of Ideas.

Meshea Poore, Esq., vice president, Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (WVU Photo)

A Peace of Mind

(Sept. 22, noon to 1 p.m., Gluck Theater, Mountainlair)

John Noltner, a storyteller and award-winning photographer, presents his portraits of WVU staff and students during a keynote address to answer the question, “What impact have you had?” NOTE: Noltner’s exhibit is on display Monday (Sept. 19) – Thursday (Sept. 22) at the Health Sciences Center Pylons and the Vandalia Lounge, Mountainlair.

Purpose and Perspective with WVU Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meshea Poore, Esq.

(Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Gluck Theater, Mountainlair)

Vice President Poore will discuss the importance of knowing yourself and how you see the world around you as you pursue your purpose.

Try it! A Purpose Celebration

(Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Student Rec Center Fields)

The Week of Purpose wraps up with a party and FoodFest. Attendees can try new things with hands-on activities from different colleges and departments across campus, including the insect farm from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and puppetry from the College of Creative Arts. Eight different vendors will offer opportunities to try new foods.

Other activities include training sessions, speaker panels, physical activities and more covering a range of topics.

The full schedule of Week of Purpose events can be found here.