YCF accepting scholarship applications for 2021-22 academic year

MORGANTOWN. W.Va. – Learning is one way to better yourself, and what could be better than doing so with the help of a scholarship from the Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia?

YCF administers 40 unique scholarship funds that provide scholarships to roughly 100 students for the 2021-2022 academic year. Patty Showers Ryan, YCF’s president, said it’s the nonprofit’s job to make sure scholarships are given out and follow the donors’ guidelines. Knowing which guidelines apply to you can be tough, so YCF has made it easier in 2021.

Ryan

The scholarships are available online, you can find them on our website, all the different ones that we offer. What we are really excited about this year is there is new software available. It’s a universal application where students can log in and take an eligibility quiz to see which YCF scholarship they meet the criteria for. And then once they find that out, they can begin working on the applications, hopefully, for a couple of different applications they may qualify for. Patty Showers Ryan – President, YCF

Anyone thinking about applying for a scholarship should remember that there is a myriad of scholarship funds to choose from, so they shouldn’t feel deterred.

Having so many options for students is a great feeling and only possible through the generosity of individuals, businesses and corporations who value higher learning, YCF’s president said.

“We’re thrilled that YCF is here to support donors in the community who wish to provide these funds to students,” Ryan said. “It’s important to note that there are scholarships that are created not just for the four-year undergraduates but also somebody who is pursuing a technical degree, a two-year degree, maybe they’re in graduate school. There’s really a variety.”

While YCF North Central West Virginia focuses on five counties in the region: Harrison, Mon, Preston, Marion, and Taylor, not all of the scholarships are specific to these counties. There are, in fact, scholarships for students around the state.

YCF logo

That is why this new eligibility quiz is so vital, it will make sure students do not miss out on a scholarship because they weren’t sure if they would qualify, Ryan said.

The application period is open and ends Monday, March 8. Ryan said she highly recommends students get started sooner rather than later.

“We all tend to procrastinate and in this situation I highly recommend you get started early,” she said. “And what’s really great about the software is when a student starts an application they can save it on the software and come back to it later. I always recommend to get it started, see what information that you’re going to need to complete that application. And then save your work and come back to it as you have time.”

For more information please call (304) 296-3433 or you can visit YCF’s website.