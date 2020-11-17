YCF awards Mountaineers for Mutts with $2,500 in grant funds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County non-profit animal rescue organization received more than $2,000 Tuesday afternoon to help save homeless animals.

Your Community Foundation of north-central West Virginia celebrated community foundation week by giving 20 agencies more than $100,000 in grant money.

YCF gave a check to Mountaineers for Mutts Tuesday afternoon in Morgantown.

YCF president Patty Showers Ryan explained that the $2,500 check will help the organization find new homes for neglected animals.

“They help with abandoned animals and work with veterinarians and shelters in the area to help those animals become healthy so they can be adopted.”

YCF serves five counties including Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, and Taylor counties.