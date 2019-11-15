YCF awards thousands to area non-profit organizations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An area charitable organization issued 25 grants to nonprofits across five counties Friday afternoon.

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia announced those grants totalling more than $115,000 in a conference in Morgantown.

Foundation leaders said the grants go to a range of organizations to help their work on many different scales.

“Sometimes a little spark, a little grant like that can really make a difference for these smaller nonprofits but we are also giving out some very significant grant funds as well,” said Foundation President Patty Showers Ryan.

November 15 is National Philanthropy Day, which is part of the reason the foundation chose to announce the grants Friday afternoon.