YCF donates thousands of dollars to two nonprofits through Grant and Lilley Community Enhancement Fund

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia donated in the thousands of dollars to two nonprofits on Friday.

First Check presentation to Meals on Wheels

The first check presentation was at Meals on Wheels, which received $5,300 through the Mavis Grant and George Lilley, Jr. Community Enhancement Fund. Kathy Molnar, manager of Meals on Wheels Morgantown, said the money would go into its operating fund. It will benefit all its mostly elderly clients by providing them a nutritious meal.

“We are so appreciative of this gift,” Molnar said. “We serve about 100 clients in the Morgantown area, those that are unable to shop and cook for themselves. Especially during this pandemic, this gift makes certain that we can serve our clients five days a week.”

Mavis Grant-Lilley, who donated the funds, said she has worked with Meals on Wheels in the past, serving as a board member and a driver delivering meals. That’s why she has insight into the circumstances of many elderly folks who need meals.

Meals on Wheels check presentation

Having been on the board, she said, she knows how things are touch and go when it comes to finances, so helping means a lot to her.

“I know how it will help,” Grant-Lilley said. “It will underwrite the cost of the meals because while the clients are charged for their meals, they never pay the entire amount of the cost of the meal, so there needs to be subsidizing of everyone’s meals.”

She continued.

“It’s a wonderful service and very worthwhile supporting,” Grant-Lilley said.

If you would like to help out, Molnar recommends getting in contact with Meals on Wheels. All the deliveries are currently contactless, and the nonprofit follows all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Meals on Wheels is in need of drivers and general volunteers, as well as other donors, she said.

“It’s important that we help the most vulnerable population in our community right now by making sure that they have nutritious meals and that they can stay in their homes and can eat,” Molnar said.

Second check presentation to Friendship House (Health Right)

The second check presentation was to Friendship House, which is run by Milan Puskar Health Right. The nonprofit has spent more than 50 years offering a space for people with mental illness to come to congregate, socialize, and be helped with their mental illness while still living in the community.

George Lilley, whose foundation donated $13,000, said he knows the money will be put to good use because the organization has a proven track record that’s always improving.

“The staff support and work with the clients to help them through their activities of daily living,” Lilley said. “Now, as the professionals have grown into the staff, obviously, the services have become more sophisticated, and it’s just a wonderful service, and it’s been an important service. And Mavis and I really felt that we’d write a grant, and we’re also able to continue to help them. Because, again, what they do is something nobody else in the community does.”