YCF is currently accepting 2021 art grants applications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia has announced that it is time to apply for 2021 Organizational Arts Grants.

The collaborative grant program includes funding support from the Monongalia County Commission and the City of Morgantown and private donors. In 2020 alone, it allocated more than $200,000 in Morgantown and the greater Monongalia Co. to theater programming, murals, cultural exhibits, music technology programming, and art classes, among other things. Patty Ryan, YCF’s president, said the organization is unsure how much funding will be available next year, but she encourages all to apply.

That depends on the amount of funding available through the City of Morgantown and the Monongalia Co. Commission. We will certainly request that they fund the same amount, but really it depends on their budget and their funding availability. But, I would like to say that we encourage individuals and businesses that are interested in the arts that they’re welcome to also support this grant-making process. Even if our city and county may or may not be able to fund at the same level, private donors and businesses may contribute to the art grant as well. Patty Showers Ryan – YCF President

YCF’s ultimate objective, Ryan said, is that the grants provide various arts and cultural experiences for residents in the city and county, so it is willing to help with the application process.

The application is online, and Ryan said she understands the entire process can be difficult for those who may have never applied for a grant or do not have an in-house grant writer. Even previous applicants might experience struggles because they will need to create a new account and enter organizational data to access the application.

If there are any questions, concerns, or trepidation, YCF’s president encourages those to be addressed via email to beth@artsmon.org. Technical questions about the online application process or training session should be submitted to info@ycfwv.org.

There will be a training session on grant reporting via Zoom in early 2021; the date and time will be announced later. It will be well in time for the April 12, 2021 deadline, which is an extension.

“We felt that was important to do an extension, and we actually have support from both the city and the county with that extension date just due to COVID,” Ryan said. “So many of our arts and cultural organizations weren’t able last year to have their fundraisers or even open their doors, and that’s really been difficult. So planning for the next year, when they’re writing these applications, we felt the extension was really important because we weren’t sure exactly what they would or wouldn’t be able to do. We’re really trying our best to support these organizations as much as we can through a very difficult time.”

Overall, Ryan said YCF is “thrilled: to be a partner in the process to award grants. She said she is thankful for funds from the City of Morgantown, Monongalia Co. Commission, and private donors.

To donate, you can visit YCF’s website or call (304) 296-3433.