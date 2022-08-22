MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The “Your Community Foundation for North Central West Virginia” Incorporation (YCF) is now excepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for these grant programs: Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and Stephen D. Tanner‘s Children’s Interest Fund.

Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for grants every year, in which the grant programs will always be different. This year, these grant programs can potentially given funds for:

Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund – Grants provided for public institutions or schools operating in Taylor County. Awards up to $500 to $1,000 will be made.

Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia – Provides grants for the needs of women or girls, in which awards of up to $3,000 will be made.

Stephen D. Tanner’s Children’s Interest Fund – Provides grants for underprivileged children in Monongalia County. The opportunity is open to Title I elementary schools such as (Brookhaven, Mason Dixon, Mountainview, Mylan Park, North and Skyview) Awards up to $2,500

Laurie Abildso, Vice President of YCF, mentioned why these grants could benefit others by saying, “we help donors that wish to give back. We help them connect to non profits that are in need. And so, you know, this just allows for, anyone who’s interested to make our community a better place. So, you know, we know that there are people in need and there are organizations that are out there helping, and we have some funding available to connect them.”

Last year, the YCF awarded over $130,000 to 27 different nonprofits through the region, just through these grants that can be applied for.

Your Community Foundation also has a Monongalia County Adult Workforce Retraining Scholarship that can be applied for. There are also Emergency Impact, Community, and Organizational Arts grants that can be found on their website.

Ongoing is also a $1 million match campaign going on in which an anonymous donor believes in YCF’s mission and that everyone has the power to create positive change in the community. For every donation to the YCF Addiction Prevention Initiative and YCF IMPACT Fund, will be matched dollar for dollar, now through December 31, 2022.

All applications are due by September 19, besides the Stephen D. Tanner’s Children’s Interest Fund, which will be due on October 7. These grants will be awarded in mid-November. For more information, click here.